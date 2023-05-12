Palestinian Red Crescent calls for opening of humanitarian corridor for Gaza

The Palestine Red Crescent Society yesterday called on international organisations to pressure Israel to open a humanitarian corridor to allow the entry of medical supplies and humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

"The Israeli occupation checkpoints surrounding Gaza remain closed for the fourth day in a row, which heralds a humanitarian crisis in light of the great shortage of medical supplies and materials from which the health system suffers," the organisation told Quds Press, noting that the international humanitarian law obliges the occupation authorities "to allow relief operations for the benefit of the occupied territory residents."

In addition to a 16-year blockade, Gaza has been witnessing an Israeli attack for the third day in a row, which has resulted in the death of tens of Palestinians. It also left scores of civilians wounded, damaged hundreds of buildings and facilities, and led to a major electricity and fuel crisis.

