Hamas: Palestinian resistance 'unified' in repelling Israeli aggression

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) confirmed on Thursday that the Palestinian armed factions are still continuing their role in a "unified" manner aimed at "repelling the Israeli aggression."

Since Tuesday, Israel has continued its raids against the besieged Gaza Strip killing many civilians and leaders from the Islamic Jihad Movement, while the Palestinian factions responded with missile barrages that reached Tel Aviv and cities in central Israel.

"The [Palestinian] resistance is still playing its role in repelling the aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip, and it will continue to do its duty to defend our people" Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, said in a statement.

He added that "the unified and coordinated performance of the resistance through the joint operations room [which includes all the resistance factions] increases the strength of the political and media achievement," holding Israel "fully responsible for the repercussions of the escalation."

Regional and international parties, led by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have been working to stop the new Israeli aggression on Gaza, but they have not yet achieved a breakthrough.

On Thursday, the Israeli broadcasting corporation reported, quoting unnamed sources, that "an Egyptian delegation is on its way to Israel." However, no official Egyptian statement was issued in this regard.

More than two million Palestinians suffer from deteriorating living conditions in Gaza as a result of the Israeli blockade imposed on the enclave since 2006.

