ICC urged to issue arrest warrants against 'leaders of apartheid Israel'

South Africa's Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor, has called on the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for the "leaders of apartheid Israel", while accusing them of being responsible for "the massacre of the people of Palestine".

"We really believe we want to hear the ICC indicating that an arrest warrant would be issued for leaders of apartheid Israel who are the ones supporting the massacre of the people of Palestine," said Pandor, who is a leading figure in the African National Congress party founded by the late Nelson Mandela.

Pandor issued her message of solidarity in a video which was widely shared on social media. The 70-year-old began by sending condolences to the Palestinian people for the loss of lives, before sharing the exasperation South Africa felt over the ongoing violence committed by Israel.

"We have become tired of the abuse of the people of Palestine," said Pandor. "South Africa is a long-standing partner standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine, given that they supported our own struggle for freedom." Pandor urged the international community to show concern over the death of Palestinians, as much as they are over the death of others.

Pandor made her appeal on the back of Israel's deadly attack on the besieged Palestinians in Gaza. At least 33 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured during what was the 17th military onslaught on Gaza in 19 years.

Israel unilaterally withdrew illegal settlers from Gaza in 2005, only to impose a full blockade on the enclave. In the years since, two million Palestinians have been terrorised by Israeli military operations nearly once a year, which Israelis refer to as "mowing the lawn".

"Just like mowing your front lawn, this is constant, hard work," David M Weinberg, a Zionist strategist of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, said referring to the tactic. "If you fail to do so, weeds grow wild and snakes begin to slither around in the brush."

