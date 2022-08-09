Palestinians deserve their land and freedom just like Ukrainians do, says South African minister

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has said that the people of Palestine deserve the same attention from the international community that the people of Ukraine receive. Pandor made her comment during a joint press conference with her US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Johannesburg on Monday.

"There is no one in South Africa who supports war," said the South African minister. "We've made that very clear. And we have said that we wish to see intensified efforts at increased diplomacy… and negotiate a settlement of this awful conflict."

Pandor added that the South African government believes that all principles that are germane to the UN Charter and international humanitarian law must be upheld for all countries, not just some. "Just as much as the people of Ukraine deserve their territory and freedom, the people of Palestine deserve their territory and freedom. And we should be equally concerned at what is happening to the people of Palestine as we are with what is happening to the people of Ukraine."

