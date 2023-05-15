Palestine Muay Thai athlete wins gold at World Championships

The Palestinian Muay Thai Federation has won the gold medal for the second time in a row in the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) 2023 World Championships held in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

With over 100 countries involved in the championships, Palestinian athlete, Ahmed Hilal, finished with a gold medal for the second time in a row in the 86kg category against his American opponent.

According to Wafa news agency, the Palestinian Muay Thai Federation participated in the Muay Thai Championship for Men with a team consisting of 11 athletes.

Palestinian players Amir Al-Amleh, Dana Akef and Abdel-Hafez Mustafa also won the third place and the bronze medals.

The combat sport, Thai boxing, is known as the "art of eight limbs", which sees fighters use a combination of fists, elbows, knees and shins to overpower their opponent.

The IFMA championships took place in Thailand between 4-12 May.

