Saudi delegation arrives in Libya to discuss reopening the kingdom's embassy

A delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs arrived in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, yesterday to discuss arrangements for the reopening of Riyadh's embassy, which has been closed since 2014.

The Saudi delegation arrived at Mitiga Airport and was headed by the Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Director General of the General Administration for Arab and African Countries Affairs, Abdullah Bin Fahd Al-Shammari.

The Saudi delegation was received by the Director of the Administrative and Financial Affairs Department, Rashid Abu Ghafah, and Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Khalifa Al-Qaidi, according to a statement by the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al-Qaidi affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the keenness of the Government of National Accord to strengthen the relations and push them to broader horizons in order to achieve common interests between them.

In May 2014, Saudi Arabia closed its embassy and consulate in Tripoli and evacuated its diplomatic mission as a result of the security conditions in the country.

Over the past two years, the Government of National Accord (GNA) has called on countries to reopen their embassies in Tripoli to support the UN-backed political process.

Libya is experiencing a political crisis due to the presence of two governments, one in Tobruk, in the east of the country, led by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, and another in Tripoli, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, that is supported by the UN.

