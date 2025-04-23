A senior Indonesian parliamentary official speaks for Gaza, but more needs to be done

The Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani spoke at the inter-parliamentary forum in Istanbul recently and delivered a powerful message about Indonesia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. The forum, organised by the Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine, gathered lawmakers from around the world to address the escalating crisis in Gaza. Maharani’s words were impassioned, drawing on Indonesia’s historical commitment to Palestinian sovereignty and condemning Israel’s military aggression, which has resulted in countless civilian casualties.

Her statement was delivered in the presence of influential leaders such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and expressed a heartfelt condemnation of Israel’s indiscriminate attacks in Gaza. She pointed to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the region, particularly the devastating toll on Palestinian children. Her call for an end to Israeli aggression, including the urgent need for humanitarian aid, was both timely and necessary. Moreover, her plea that the international community take stronger, coordinated action was well-received in the room, as lawmakers nodded in agreement.

However, as much as her words were stirring, they prompted an important question: How much longer can speeches alone be “enough” in the face of such urgent human suffering? As the Speaker of Indonesia’s legislature, one of the most influential political positions in the country, Puan Maharani’s words carry significant weight. Yet, as the death toll in Gaza continues to rise and the humanitarian crisis deepens, the time for mere statements and resolutions has surely run out.

Maharani’s speech was undeniably rooted in a long-standing Indonesian tradition of support for Palestine, going back to the era of President Sukarno, who famously declared that Indonesia would stand firm against Israeli occupation until Palestine regained its independence. The Speaker’s invocation of these words was powerful, signalling that Indonesia’s position has not changed. The country has been a consistent vocal supporter of Palestinian rights on the international stage. Indeed, her remarks underscored Indonesia’s moral commitment to the cause, which has been a cornerstone of Jakarta’s foreign policy for decades.

But while her words are commendable, the growing crisis in Gaza demands more than symbolic gestures and rhetoric.

It demands action beyond the confines of speeches and international forums. Diplomatic pressure and public statements have not brought about the end of Israeli aggression, and as Israel continues its military operations, there is little indication that the situation is poised to improve through mere declarations of solidarity.

Deporting dissent: The dangerous precedent set by the persecution of pro-Palestine activists

At the forum, Maharani called specifically for a stronger stance from parliaments worldwide, urging them to push their governments for a renewed and enforceable ceasefire agreement. Yet, the failure of the ceasefire agreement reached earlier this year highlights the limitations of diplomatic negotiations when there is no real leverage behind the words. If anything, the collapse of the January ceasefire suggests that without tangible consequences for Israel, the violence will continue unabated.

As a prominent member of the international community, Indonesia has the political capital and moral authority to do more than merely express discontent. While there is no doubt that international diplomacy remains critical to finding a lasting solution, it is time to move beyond empty resolutions and symbolic gestures. Indonesia could leverage its position to advocate for real, enforceable measures aimed at holding Israel accountable. This could include working with like-minded nations to push for economic sanctions or targeting specific individuals and entities responsible for the violence in Gaza.

Maharani’s call to increase humanitarian aid is also an important one. However, the difficulty of delivering aid to Gaza, due to the Israeli blockade and ongoing violence, means that the international community’s response has been woefully inadequate. Indonesia, with its diplomatic reach and regional influence, could take a leadership role in facilitating the delivery of aid, ensuring it reaches those most in need. Moreover, Indonesia could use its status within the United Nations to advocate for peacekeeping forces in Gaza to help secure safe zones for humanitarian relief.

Her warning against forced displacement was one of the most striking moments of her speech.

The Speaker made clear that no proposal to relocate Palestinians outside of Gaza should be accepted. She is absolutely right; such measures would only deepen the injustice. It is critical that Indonesia, and others, stand firm in rejecting any efforts to expel Palestinians from their homeland under the guise of “humanitarian intervention”.

In this regard, Maharani should also take a more active role in addressing concerns about Indonesia’s own internal policy. President Prabowo Subianto’s recent announcement that Indonesia may temporarily evacuate a thousand wounded Palestinians and orphans from Gaza has sparked both praise and controversy. While framed as a humanitarian gesture, the plan has raised alarm over whether it might unintentionally support broader, more problematic efforts to depopulate Gaza. Maharani, as a national leader and defender of Palestinian rights, should urge President Prabowo to reconsider this evacuation initiative. Even temporary evacuations must not undermine Palestinians’ right to remain on their land.

Finally, Maharani’s emphasis on inter-parliamentary cooperation is necessary, but such cooperation must yield results. Effective diplomacy requires real follow-through in national legislatures, where lawmakers can push for binding resolutions, aid initiatives and concrete international legal actions. It’s no longer enough to speak of solidarity. That solidarity must be embodied in policies that carry consequences for those who continue the violence and illegal occupation.

The Speaker’s commitment to Palestinian rights is unquestionable, but the world cannot afford for this commitment to remain at the level of speeches and declarations. The people of Gaza need more than words; they need real, decisive action. If Indonesia, along with other countries, is serious about supporting Palestine, it must move beyond rhetoric and into the realm of meaningful political, diplomatic and legal action. Only then will we see a real, lasting change that brings us closer to justice, freedom and peace.

OPINION: The Board of Deputies of British Jews missed a possible turning point

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.