Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Syria authorities arrest former regime’s intelligence officer for “war crimes”

April 23, 2025 at 9:53 am

Hundreds of people from the rural areas of Idlib gather in the city center to mark the 14th anniversary of the uprising against the ousted Baath regime, in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2025. [Kinene Hindavi - Anadolu Agency]

Hundreds of people from the rural areas of Idlib gather in the city center to mark the 14th anniversary of the uprising against the ousted Baath regime, in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2025. [Kinene Hindavi – Anadolu Agency]

The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday the arrest of a senior Air Force Intelligence officer involved in committing war crimes against civilians.

“The Latakia Security Directorate arrested the criminal Brigadier General Sultan al-Tinawi, one of key Air Force Intelligence officers involved in committing war crimes against civilians, including a massacre in the Jairud area of ​​the Damascus countryside in July 2016” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that al-Tinawi served as the coordination officer between leaders of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and a number of sectarian groups in Syria, and provided support to them.

According to the statement, he was referred to the Public Prosecution Office to complete the investigations and legal proceedings against him.

READ: Russia refuses to extradite Assad to Syria, diplomat says

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending