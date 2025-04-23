Syria authorities arrest former regime’s intelligence officer for “war crimes”

The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday the arrest of a senior Air Force Intelligence officer involved in committing war crimes against civilians.

“The Latakia Security Directorate arrested the criminal Brigadier General Sultan al-Tinawi, one of key Air Force Intelligence officers involved in committing war crimes against civilians, including a massacre in the Jairud area of ​​the Damascus countryside in July 2016” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that al-Tinawi served as the coordination officer between leaders of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and a number of sectarian groups in Syria, and provided support to them.

According to the statement, he was referred to the Public Prosecution Office to complete the investigations and legal proceedings against him.

READ: Russia refuses to extradite Assad to Syria, diplomat says