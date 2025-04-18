Russia refuses to extradite Assad to Syria, diplomat says

The Russian government is refusing to extradite former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad to Syria, despite ongoing talks between Moscow and the new authorities in Damascus for a reset in relations.

Following the rapid takeover of Syria by now-former rebel fighters and the subsequent fall of the late Syrian regime on 8 December, former president Bashar al-Assad fled the country for Russia – his longtime ally throughout the 13-year-long civil war – where he was granted asylum along with his family.

Since then, the new interim Syrian government and its president Ahmed al-Sharaa have called on Russia to hand over Assad in order to stand trial for his crimes against the Syrian people.

The request was part of ongoing talks between Moscow and Damascus to recalibrate their bilateral relations amid the change in Syria’s leadership, particularly with the aim of resolving issues such as the presence of Russian military equipment and defence contracts within the country.

Following months of such requests, which culminated in an official request by president al-Sharaa himself last month, Russia is now reportedly insisting in its refusal to extradite Assad.

According to Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Russia’s ambassador to Iraq, Alperus Kotrashev, told it that “one of the conditions for Bashar al-Assad’s settlement in Moscow is his complete abstention from any media and political activity, and up to this point, no violations have been observed on his part”.

The Russian official stressed that “the asylum of Bashar al-Assad and his family was issued based on the direct orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the decision in this regard will not change”.

Conflicting reports about Syrian ambassador to Moscow requesting asylum