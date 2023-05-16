Bahrain, Qatar to resume direct flights

Bahrain's official carrier Gulf Air said today that it will operate three daily flights to the Qatari capital Doha starting 25 May.

The announcement comes a day after Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs announced the resumption of direct flights with Qatar.

On Monday, Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs stated that the decision to resume flights with Qatar was taken in accordance with "what was agreed upon between the concerned authorities in the two countries," according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The official aviation authority's decision comes "within the framework of the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, and in a manner that achieves the common aspirations of the leaderships and citizens of both countries," BNA added.

Gulf Air launched its first flight to Doha in 1950.

Ties between the two Gulf states soured when Manama joined the UAE and Saudi in imposing an air, sea and land blockade on Qatar in June 2017. This ended in January 2021.

