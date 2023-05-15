52% of Qatar jobs susceptible to automation - report

52 per cent of work in Qatar is susceptible to automation, the international non-governmental organisation, the World Economic Forum, reports.

According to the Forum's 2023 Future of Jobs report, the increasing push towards automation will see data entry clerks, cashiers, ticket clerks and bank tellers among the fastest declining jobs, worldwide.

"Most of the fastest-growing roles worldwide are technology-related roles, with technology projected to transform 1 billion jobs by 2030," the report says.

46 per cent of work activities in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are also projected to become automated in the coming years, the report also added.

The "Future of Jobs" report surveyed 803 companies employing over 11.3 million workers across 27 industry clusters and 45 economies from all world regions.

READ: Qatar PM meets senior Taliban officials in Kandahar