Israel to confiscate 36 acres of Palestinian land in West Bank

The Israeli occupation authorities yesterday notified the village councils of Al-Jalama and Arbouna in the West Bank city of Jenin of their plan to confiscate 144 dunums (35.5 acres) of land belonging to the villages for security purposes.

The head of the Al-Jalama village council, Amjad Abu Farha, was quoted by WAFA news agency as saying that the council received an Israeli military notice that includes a decision to seize 144 dunums of the lands of the villages of Al-Jalama and Arbouna "for security purposes." The lots in question are adjacent to a military barrier established by Israel on Al-Jalama village on the northwestern side.

According to the notice, the land will be seized "until the end of 31 December 2027."

The Israeli authorities had notified Saleh Mahmoud Abu Farha, a Palestinian from Al-Jalama village, of their plan to seize 600 square metres of his land in order to establish a new section of the illegal Separation Wall. Abu Farha possesses official papers showing that the ownership of his land is documented in the Israeli land registry deed (Tabu).

