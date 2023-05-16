Israel provokes Palestinian prisoners with 'searches'

The Israeli prison administration suppressed the Palestinian prisoners in the notorious Nafha Prison today, and conducted provocative searches, human rights groups have revealed.

The sources said that the prison's repression unit stormed Section 4 of the prison and searched the prisoners, after all Palestinian prisoners in all Israeli prisons went on a one-day hunger strike to demand the immediate release of Walid Daqqa. The prisoners also demanded an end to the policy of solitary confinement in Israeli detention centres. Meals were returned untouched after a decision taken by the Supreme Emergency Committee for the captive movement.

This step, said the committee, was the first in a series demanding the sick prisoner's release, as well as an end to administrative detention, a process with neither charge nor trial that drains the lives of more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners.

