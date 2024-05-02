China: Hamas, Fatah engage in dialogue to resolve division

China’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that representatives of the Hamas and Fatah movements held “in-depth and candid dialogue” in the capital Beijing to promote Palestinian reconciliation, expressing their desire to end the division.

Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, stated in a press conference that the two delegations engaged in a deep and frank dialogue, made positive progress and agreed to continue the dialogue in Beijing in June.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted a joint statement by the two movements, affirming the necessity of achieving national unity within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

Since 2007, Palestinians have been divided, with Hamas governing the Gaza Strip and Fatah governing the occupied West Bank, despite numerous meetings and mediations attempting to end the division.

The statement also mentioned that the two movements agreed on the importance of Palestinian unity in the face of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, confirming the importance of ending the genocidal war, the complete withdrawal of the occupying army from the Strip, and coordinating joint national efforts to provide urgent aid and relief.

