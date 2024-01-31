China reiterates call for ‘authoritative’ peace conference on Palestine

China’s Foreign Ministry doubled down, Wednesday, on its proposal for a “broad-based, authoritative and effective” international peace conference on Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

Beijing “stands ready to work with all parties” to hold the conference “as early as possible” to “formulate a concrete timetable and roadmap” for the implementation of the two-State solution, said spokesman, Wang Wenbin, according to a transcript of a news conference in Beijing that was released by the Ministry.

Encouragement for a peace conference comes as the death toll from Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip has jumped to 26,900 since 7 October as the onslaught entered day 117.

Nearly 66,000 have also been injured in the attacks.

Wang told reporters that China was ready to support Palestine and Israel in “resuming peace talks soon for the ultimate peaceful and harmonious co-existence” between Palestine and Israel, and between the Arabs and Jews.

Noting President Xi Jinping’s three-point proposal, including an international peace conference on Palestine, Wang said: “China’s proposal is increasingly recognised in the international community.”

