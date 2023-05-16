Libya Parliament votes to replace PM Fathi Bashagha - spokesperson

Libya's eastern-based Parliament voted on Tuesday to replace Fathi Bashagha as Prime Minister, its spokesperson said, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Bashagha failed to take office in Tripoli where the incumbent Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah has refused to cede power.

The Parliament assigned Bashagha's Finance Minister, Osama Hamad, to take over his duties, Parliament spokesperson, Abdullah Belhaiq said, the report says.

Libya has been in a chaotic situation since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions, though major fighting has been paused since a ceasefire in 2020.

