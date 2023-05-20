Jordanians rally in front of Israel embassy in solidarity with Palestine

Hundreds of Jordanians gathered on Friday in front of the Israeli Embassy in Amman in solidarity and support for Palestine and its capital Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reported.

The National Forum in Support for Resistance organised the gathering under the title of "Jerusalem is the Headline of Liberation".

The participants, who gathered about 100 metres from the embassy, raised placards in support of the Palestinians and their resistance against the Israeli occupation.

Secretary General of the Islamic Action Front Party Murad Adaileh addressed the participants, expressing: "You are sending a clear message to Israel that it does not have a footstep in Jerusalem. This city is only for Arabs and Muslims."

Adaileh also sent a message to the Arab leaders meeting in Jeddah: "It is the best time to stop the normalisation of ties [with Israel]. If you could not liberate Palestine, do not oppress it with your normalisation… We call for you to support the Palestinian resistance."

On Thursday, seven Israeli Ministers and MKs led thousands of extremist Israeli Jewish settlers to raid the occupied city of Jerusalem as part of their provocative annual parade known as Flag March, marking the 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem.

Two weeks ago, Israel launched a 5-day offensive on Gaza, killing 33 Palestinians, including six children and three women and wounding more than 150 others.

