Gaza: 1,000 Palestinians displaced by Israeli military offensive

The Palestinian Housing and Works Ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that the latest Israeli military offensive has displaced 1,000 people due to the partial or total destruction of their homes. The initial estimate of the cost of repair and reconstruction stands at $10 million.

Deputy Housing Minister Jawad Al-Agha said that 103 housing units had been completely destroyed during the offensive and over 2,800 others had been damaged. He noted that 140 partially-destroyed homes are unfit for anyone to live in and need to be demolished and rebuilt.

Those who have been displaced, said Al-Agha, are currently living under very difficult conditions. They are in urgent need of food and other aid, as well cash to pay rent for temporary accommodation.

"The repeated Israeli offensives on Gaza along with the 17-year-old siege have aggravated the humanitarian conditions in the coastal enclave," added the deputy minister. He also pointed out that $190m is still needed for the reconstruction of homes and residential tower blocks destroyed in earlier Israeli military offensives.

