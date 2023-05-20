Oxford University retracts link between Palestine occupation, suffering of Europe Jews

Secretary General of the Arab Group in the British Labour Party Omar Mufid revealed that he managed to persuade the UK's Oxford University to retract its link of the cause of the occupation of Palestine with the suffering of Jews in Europe.

Mufid explained in exclusive statements to Arabi 21 that he wrote an objection letter to Oxford University, which is one of a group of European universities organising a project to preserve the contributions of Jews in Britain. The main point of the objection is that there is no link between the suffering of Jews in Europe and the establishment of the State of Israel.

Mufid mentioned that he wrote to Oxford University after being surprised while walking in a British park after seeing a poster referring to the contribution of the Jewish nation to Europe despite its suffering, then stating that Jewish people adopted the idea of a Jewish national homeland in Palestine.

He added: "I would like to request that this poster be amended because it talks about the Palestinian Nakba, which has nothing to do with the European history of Jewish suffering and is defined on Wikipedia as: 'The destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948, and the permanent displacement of a majority of the Palestinian Arabs.'"

Mufid shared that he received a response from Oxford University, in which they informed him that they would amend the posters and no reference would be made to the establishment of the State of Israel in the project.

Mufid noted that in May, he wrote to the BBC about their biased article against martyr Khader Adnan, which they amended. He also wrote to Yossi Mekelberg, the head of the Palestine department at Human Rights Watch in London, who amended his position on the war on Gaza in his report.

Mufid revealed that a group of Palestinians are preparing to launch a campaign to review the British Museum to correct historical errors that mislead public opinion towards Palestinian history.

He added: "In Britain, as well as in Europe and the world as a whole, there is great potential to correct the misleading narrative about Palestinian history. This only requires attention and adherence to historical evidence and international laws."

