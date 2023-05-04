Hamas welcomes UN call for probe into Adnan Khader's death in Israel jail

Hamas has welcomed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a "transparent investigation" into the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan who died in an Israeli jail after 86 days on hunger strike.

The movement's spokesman, Jihad Taha, stressed the need for a transparent UN probe and for holding "all complicit Israeli occupation leaders accountable," according to a statement that was published on Hamas' official website.

Taha said Hamas considers any investigation by the "fascist Israeli occupation government" unfair as a result of Israel's continued abuse of Palestinians, their rights and their sanctities.

The Hamas spokesman called on the United Nations to pressure Israel to "end its policies targeting Palestinian detainees in occupation's jails." He also called on the Palestinian people to unite in the face of Israeli crimes.

Forty-five-year-old father of nine, Adnan Khader, started his hunger strike on 5 February following his unjustified detention by the Israeli occupation. Adnan also "refused to undergo medical examinations and receive medical treatment," the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) said.

Sheikh Khader Adnan was a resident of the northern West Bank city of Jenin. He had been arrested by the Israeli occupation 13 times, spending a total of eight years behind bars, and launching hunger strikes five times. The first lasted 25 days, the second 67 days, the third 58 days.

He went on a hunger strike for the fourth time in 2018 to protest against his administrative detention – detention without charge or trial – and his strike continued for 54 days. In 2021, he spent 25 days on hunger strike.

