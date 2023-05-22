Egypt discusses naval military cooperation with Saudi, Qatar

The Commander of the Egyptian Naval Forces, Ashraf Atwa, discussed with his Saudi counterpart, Fahd Al-Ghofaily, and Qatari counterpart, Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti, the improvement of military cooperation and support of capabilities in the military-naval field.

Egyptian army spokesman, Gharib Abdel Hafez, confirmed in a statement yesterday that the meeting took place at the headquarters of the Egyptian Navy Command in Alexandria Governorate.

He noted that the commander of the Egyptian naval forces discussed with his Qatari counterpart ways to strengthen military cooperation and the transfer and exchange of experiences between the naval forces.

The statement said: "Atwa discussed a number of files and issues of mutual interest with Al-Ghofaily, including coordinating efforts and military cooperation and benefiting from bilateral naval capabilities."

The spokesman added in his statement that "during the two visits, a number of naval units were visited to learn about the latest training and arming systems that the naval forces have witnessed recently."

Relations between Qatar and Egypt are heading towards a higher level of reconciliation after the two countries took encouraging steps to start a new phase after Cairo ended its 2 and a half year boycott of Doha in January 2021.

Riyadh also has extensive political, economic and military relations with Egypt, and is constantly working to strengthen them through bilateral agreements in all fields.

