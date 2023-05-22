Portuguese / Spanish / English

Oman sultan arrives in Egypt on first official visit since taking office

May 22, 2023 at 11:00 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Middle East, News, Oman
The Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik arrives in Egypt on an official visit to meet with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on 21 May 2023 [@RoyalOmanFamily/Twitter]
The Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik arrives in Egypt on an official visit to meet with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on 21 May 2023 [@RoyalOmanFamily/Twitter]
May 22, 2023 at 11:00 am

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tarik, arrived in Egypt yesterday on his first visit to Cairo since taking office in 2020, Egyptian media reported.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received Sultan Haitham as he began his two-day official visit.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them as well as regional and international issues of common concern, according to the same sources.

Omani media said during the visit "consultation and coordination will take place between the two leaders, in a way that contributes to strengthening joint Arab action, and discussing various developments on the regional and international arenas."

Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Shihab Bin Tarik, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court Khalid Bin Hilal Al Busaidi, in addition to a number of senior officials.

READ: Egypt prisoner sends help plea after repeated attacks by officers at Wadi Al-Natrun prison

Categories
AfricaEgyptMiddle EastNewsOman
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments