Oman sultan arrives in Egypt on first official visit since taking office

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tarik, arrived in Egypt yesterday on his first visit to Cairo since taking office in 2020, Egyptian media reported.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received Sultan Haitham as he began his two-day official visit.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them as well as regional and international issues of common concern, according to the same sources.

Omani media said during the visit "consultation and coordination will take place between the two leaders, in a way that contributes to strengthening joint Arab action, and discussing various developments on the regional and international arenas."

Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Shihab Bin Tarik, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court Khalid Bin Hilal Al Busaidi, in addition to a number of senior officials.

READ: Egypt prisoner sends help plea after repeated attacks by officers at Wadi Al-Natrun prison