Iraq withdraws from World Fencing Championship over Israel participation

The Iraqi national fencing team withdrew from the individual competitions in the World Fencing Championship in Istanbul, a qualifier for the Paris Olympics, after the competition draw pitted it against the Israeli team.

The Iraqi Fencing Federation posted a statement on its Facebook page announcing its decision. "The decision to withdraw comes in compliance with the Iraqi law criminalising normalisation with Israel. The decision was approved by the Iraqi Parliament in rejection of the occupying Israeli entity, and in solidarity with the Palestinian cause," the statement read.

The Federation added in its statement that, while Iraq has withdrawn from the individual competition, it will still participate in the team matches, so it is awaiting the next draw.

The Iraqi Parliament unanimously voted for a law criminalising normalisation of relations with Israel in May of last year. That law is considered the first of its kind in the Arab world and globally to be issued by the Parliament of a state.

