Iran arrests 'terrorists' linked to Israel

Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said on Sunday that "terrorists" linked to Israel in the west of the country have been arrested. Khatib added that the Iranian intelligence service hopes to enhance security on the western borders in cooperation with the Iraqi government.

The minister warned that, in any event, wherever the security of Iran is exposed, any movement on the borders will be met with a decisive and overwhelming response by the armed forces and security services.

A few days ago, the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had dismantled a terrorist cell belonging to the militant group Islamic State – Khorasan Province and arrested its main elements.

Earlier this month, the IRGC announced the arrest of a Daesh/IS leader as he attempted to enter Iran. It added that the arrested militant's communication network inside the country was monitored by the security and intelligence services.

The IRGC also announced earlier the dismantling of a terrorist cell affiliated with the Mujaheddin-e-Khalq (MEK) organisation that had planned to target sensitive centres in the city of Amal.

