UAE warns public of stricter penalties for online abuse

Legal authorities in the UAE have reminded the public of harsher punishments for using foul language or defaming others online. It is against the law in the Gulf state to swear or slander someone online, including on social media platforms and messaging services, such as WhatsApp.

According to a report today by the National, prosecutors have warned that people found guilty of the offense could be sentenced to jail and fined up to $136,160 (Dh500,000).

"Heavier punishments will be sought for acts against public sector employees in the line of duty or a person assigned to perform a public service," the UAE Public Prosecution said in a tweet.

Explaining the UAE's tougher stance against online abuse, legal adviser Mohammed Najeeb was quoted by the National as saying "Swearing crimes have been changed during the digital era".

"In the past, people used to be face-to-face and use offensive language [to each other]. But now it can happen with a click of a button on your phone."

"People should be cautious of what they write on social media. Victims of online swearing can report the incident, even after three months of posting or sending the offensive content," he added.

The report noted that several cases involving online swearing or offensive language had prompted authorities to issue the reminder this week.

Most recently, it was reported today that Dubai Criminal Court found an Egyptian man guilty of insulting a work colleague on WhatsApp by calling him a "hustler". Court documents showed the man had issues at work with the claimant and used the offensive term in a message sent in June last year.

"I received several WhatsApp messages from the defendant," the victim said in records. "In one message he called me 'hustler' and I reported the incident to Al-Rashidiya police station."

The defendant admitted sending the messages but said he had not intended to offend the victim and that work-related issues had provoked him into sending the messages. The defendant was ordered to pay a fine of $1,361 (Dh5,000).

