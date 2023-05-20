UAE exempts Sudanese from residency fines

The UAE has exempted Sudanese citizens who have overstayed their visas from residency fines, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced yesterday.

According to the UAE's news agency, this move comes as part of the country's approach to "noble humanitarian values."

It also said that it was part of the "keenness of its wise leadership to provide decent lives to Sudanese residents in the country."

Those who have expired visas and residency permits or whose work contracts or departure deadlines from the UAE have ended are among those exempt from fines.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of the ICP, highlighted "the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Sudan and the keenness of the UAE's leadership to support the Sudanese people and stand with them."

The UAE wants "to enable Sudanese people to have stable lives," Al Khaili said, noting that he hopes that peace and security will return to the country and its people soon.

In an official statement, the Sudanese Embassy expressed gratitude to the UAE's leadership for its support and care towards the Sudanese community in the country.