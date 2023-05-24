74 Palestinians holding Syrian documents evacuated from Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs in the Palestinian Authority said that the first batch of Palestinian refugees holding Syrian documents left Sudan in the early hours of yesterday morning heading for Syria.

The Foreign Ministry added that 74 Palestinians holding Syrian documents are in Port Sudan, and they will be transferred in batches, adding that their evacuation will be completed within the next few days.

The Ministry said in a statement that with the departure of the Palestinians holding Syrian documents from Sudan, "the State of Palestine will thus have completed the evacuation of all its citizens, not only from the areas of conflict, but from all Sudanese land, and will also have secured their arrival to their families and loved ones in the homeland and the diaspora."

