3 Israel soldiers convicted of abusing Palestinian man

Three Israeli soldiers have been convicted of abusing a Palestinian man, the army revealed yesterday.

It was reported that the soldiers kidnapped the man using a military vehicle about a month ago and left him in a remote location, the army said in a statement.

"During the drive and afterwards, violence was used against the victim and he was left in a remote location," the statement read.

The army said that the soldiers "hid the details of the incident from their commanders" to prevent military officials from opening an investigation and "coordinated their versions regarding the details of the incident", the statement said.

According to the statement, two of the soldiers were sentenced to 60 days in prison for abuse, while the third was sentenced to 40 days in prison for exceeding his authority and endangering the man's life or health.

In addition, they were all demoted and given additional suspended sentences for obstructing court proceedings, according to the statement.

A fourth soldier, who has been charged with aggravated assault and abuse, threats and committing additional offences, remains in detention pending trial.

Human rights organisations regularly accuse Israel of initiating criminal proceedings for only a fraction of the alleged crimes committed by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians.

READ: Israel soldier arrested for racial attack against Palestinian minors