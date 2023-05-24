Israel soldier arrested for racial attack against Palestinian minors

An Israeli soldier has been arrested by the Shin Bet security service on suspicion of committing a racially motivated hate crime against two Palestinian minors, reported The Times of Israel.

The soldier, whose name has not been made public, is accused of beating two Palestinian minors last month, which resulted in their hospitalisation in the city of Hadera, based in northern Israel.

During a hearing on Monday at the Hadera Magistrate's Court, the soldier's detention was extended until next Sunday, in addition to being denied access to a lawyer.

In response, the soldier's family expressed their concern, stating: "It is a shame that this is how soldiers are treated in the State of Israel."

Following an initial investigation, the Israeli soldier and two additional Israeli suspects were arrested after they chased the two Arab minors and assaulted them in Hadera. However, a comprehensive gag order has been placed on further details of the investigation.

Moreover, Attorney Assaf Gonen, who represents the soldier on behalf of Honenu, which gives money to Israeli Jews convicted of violent acts against Palestinians, stated: "We are very sorry that the Israel Police and the Shin Bet chose to take a soldier on regular duty and prevent him from meeting with a lawyer in a relatively minor case, in a single incident that allegedly occurred more than a month ago.

"It is still not clear what the nature of the event is, and I am sure that the truth will come out. We will do everything in order to preserve all the rights of the soldier," the Attorney added.