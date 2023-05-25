Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel shoots down drone from Lebanon, military says

May 25, 2023
An Israeli missile setting off, 6 November 2019 [News1 English/Twitter]
An Israeli missile setting off, 6 November 2019 [News1 English/Twitter]
Israel shot down a drone that had crossed over from Lebanon on Thursday, its military said in a statement, Reuters reports.

"A short while ago, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers identified and downed a drone crossing from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory towards the town of Zar'it," the military said.

It did not immediately identify who had sent the drone from Lebanon and released a photo of a UAV lying in a thicket of thorns. "The IDF will continue to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty," the military said.

Last month, Israel said Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, was behind a rare roadside bomb attack that wounded a motorist in northern Israel in March, and in the past has said it shot down the group's drones.

Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel fought a month-long war in 2006 and have traded fire on several occasions since, but have avoided a large-scale confrontation.

