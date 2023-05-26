Iran: Int'al efforts to reach preliminary version of nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said yesterday that there are international efforts to reach a preliminary version of a nuclear agreement.

Abdullahian said in a press statement that the negotiations for a nuclear agreement are taking place indirectly through the exchange of messages between the concerned parties, according to the local IRNA news agency.

He added that the nuclear agreement, which is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), whether it is good or bad, has strengths and weaknesses, and it constitutes the way for Iran to have Western sanctions lifted.

