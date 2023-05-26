If Iran exports gas to Europe, it will go through Turkiye

The General Manager of the National Iranian Gas Company, Majid Jakini, said that if his country exports natural gas to Europe, it will be done through Turkiye.

This came in statements to the Iranian Labour News Agency yesterday about Tehran's future approach regarding the country's natural gas exports.

He added: "If we export natural gas to Europe, it will be through Turkiye."

He pointed out that Pakistan, Afghanistan and Oman want Iranian natural gas and that negotiations are on their agenda, but the infrastructure needed to sign contracts with some of these countries is not yet ready.

