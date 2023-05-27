Omani disabled man pushes boundaries by diving into deep waters
An Omani man with a prosthetic leg has crossed boundaries by diving into deep waters. He lost his leg in a motorcycle accident. One of his goals is to beat his own record of 30 metres, hoping to dive 40 metres into the sea.
