Omani disabled man pushes boundaries by diving into deep waters

An Omani man with a prosthetic leg has crossed boundaries by diving into deep waters. He lost his leg in a motorcycle accident. One of his goals is to beat his own record of 30 metres, hoping to dive 40 metres into the sea.
May 27, 2023 at 11:16 am | Published in: Middle East, Oman, Videos & Photo Stories
