Ex- general says Israeli army fears Hezbollah future actions 

A former Israeli general said Sunday the Israeli army is afraid of the future actions of Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, explaining that Israel has not built capabilities to deal with a regional war against it.

On Sunday, the Hebrew Maariv newspaper quoted General Yitzhak Brick, former army Ombudsman, as saying that the statements of General Aharon Haliva, head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Division (Aman), during the Herzliya security conference that Nasrallah is very close to "committing a mistake that will lead the deteriorating situation in the region to a major war." Brick said that Nasrallah's response that if Israel threatened his party, the war would move into Israel, indicate that he is alluding to a "problem inside Israel."

The former general added that the statements of Israeli Chief of Staff, General Herzi Halevi, at the same conference, two days ago, indicate that "things are happening" that prove that the Israeli army "has a great fear of Nasrallah's future actions."

Brick called on the Israeli army command to put more than 100,000 soldiers on reserve, "ready for any future war waged against Israel."

Last Thursday, Nasrallah warned Israel against making an "uncalculated mistake," adding that "today's time is different from the past."

"If Israel thinks the major war will be with the Palestinians only or the Lebanese only, then it is mistaken" he added.

READ: Nasrallah: 'We will not hesitate to assist Palestine resistance'