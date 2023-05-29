Organiser: Palestinians in Europe conference a 'national achievement' confirming right of return

Deputy secretary-general of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, Hisham Abu Mahfouz has praised the 20th "Palestinians in Europe" Conference saying it constitutes an important national achievement aimed at emphasising the right of return.

Abu Mahfouz praised in a statement the conference activities which was held on Saturday, in the Swedish city of Malmö, under the slogan "75 years and we shall return" and thanked the organisers for mobilising thousands of Palestinians in Europe to affirm their adherence to the right of return and preserving the Palestinian national identity.

He reiterated the contents of the conference's closing statement, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people and stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and sanctities, and the importance of Palestinian national action in international forums to hold the Israeli government accountable for its crimes.

He also pointed out the conference's importance in affirming that the Palestinians in Europe are an integral part of the Palestinian people who preserve their national constants and their legitimate rights, foremost of which is the right of return.

The conference is considered one of the largest annual gatherings of Palestinians across Europe.

Thousands of Palestinians from various European countries participated in the conference, as well as lawmakers from the Swedish, Italian and Irish parliaments, in addition to representatives of the Social Democratic party, the "left" party and the Green party in Sweden, as well as a number of Swedish writers and municipal council members.

