Palestinians in Europe call for end of internal division

April 29, 2020 at 10:45 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Demonstrators hold a placard reading "Palestine Habibi my love" (top) during a demonstration against Israel's military operations in Gaza and in support of the Palestinian people, on 2 August, 2014 in Paris [KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images]
About 1,000 Palestinians in Europe have called on Palestinian factions to end the internal division in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The call, which came through a petition signed by Palestinians from different walks, said: “13 years of the black internal Palestinian division has been expanding the Palestinian tragedy and depleting its presence and future.”

The division, according to the signatories, has put the Palestinians under “complicated suffering” which consisted of the Israeli occupation and the clashes of the brothers.

Palestinians have suffered socially, economically, and politically as a result, the petition added, and the divisions have affected humanitarian efforts.

“During the 13-year-old division, the Palestinians witnessed a strict siege on Gaza, increasing settlement in West Bank, increasing attempts to distort the definition of the Palestinian refugee ahead of cancelling his right to return and closing UNRWA and US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli occupation’s capital,” the signatories said.

They called for all parties to stick to Palestinian unity, condemning disunity, adopting dialogue to sort out differences, resuming talks to regain unity, reactivating the PLO’s institutions, and stressing the importance of action by Palestinians in the diaspora.

