Israel sentences 2 Palestinians to life and 30 years over deadly shooting

An Israeli court has sentenced two Palestinians to life imprisonment and 30 years each for allegedly carrying out a deadly shooting attack last year.

The court charged Youssef Samih Assi and Yahya Muhammad Marei, from the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit, in the central occupied West Bank, with carrying out the shooting that took place at the entrance to the Ariel illegal settlement on 29 April last year, that led to killing of a security guard.

Ibrahim Assi, Youssef's uncle, confirmed the ruling issued by the Salem Military Court, explaining that the court also imposed a fine of 1.5 million shekels ($400,000) against both Merei and Assi.

The Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades claimed full responsibility for the operation, saying it came in response to the Israeli occupation's aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers within it.

