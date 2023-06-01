Oman launches plans for first smart city

The Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik yesterday presided over the launch ceremony for a new city bearing his name, which is set to be the sultanate's first smart city.

During the event held at Al-Baraka Palace, themed "Treasure the Future", the sultan was briefed about the project of the planned Sultan Haitham City. A presentation also showcased a model of the city, which will be developed in the wilayat of Seeb, several kilometres northwest of Muscat.

🔴Sultan Haitham City is a visionary project that represents a legacy for the future, gifted to the youth by His Majesty the Sultan. It is the first smart city in Oman and serves as a blueprint for upcoming urban developments. The city fosters inclusivity and accessibility,… pic.twitter.com/xkdlEHWMGQ — omanspire (@omanspire) June 1, 2023

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), the smart city "constitutes a futuristic urban icon" and "a sustainable gift" from Sultan Haitham to the future generations of Omanis. The project which is being overseen by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is also in accordance with Oman's Vision 2040 as the country aims to transition away from post-oil economies towards a more sustainable knowledge-based one.

The project will cover an area of approximately 15 million square metres, based on the utilisation of green spaces estimated to be 2.9 million square metres and is designed to accommodate 100,000 residents.

Other smart cities are reportedly in the pipeline, in March the ministry signed seven agreements for the masterplan design of smart sustainable future cities in Salalah, Bawsher, Sohar, Nizwa, Haima and for the development of the city centre of Ibri.

READ: Oman unveils monument dedicated to Chinese Muslim admiral Zheng He