Sudan: Heavy bombing south of Khartoum leaves 17 dead

The Sudan Doctors Syndicate announced on Wednesday that 17 people were killed and 106 injured as a result of heavy bombing in the Mayo district, south of the capital, Khartoum.

The non-governmental medical syndicate disclosed in a statement: "The Mayo area (Market 6) witnessed violent and bloody bombing this afternoon, leaving 17 dead and more than 106 injuries, 36 of which required surgical intervention."

The syndicate indicated that the number of cases affected by the bombing "is still rising," adding: "The medical staff at Bashaer Governmental Teaching Hospital experienced great pressure when dealing with the cases due to their large number and the lack of medical staff."

The syndicate called on all doctors and medical staff near the hospital to: "Lend a helping hand as much as possible to their colleagues stationed at Bashaer Hospital while taking into consideration personal safety in transport."

Earlier on Wednesday, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in several areas of Khartoum. Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the southern neighbourhoods of Khartoum are witnessing bombing and violent clashes.

On Wednesday evening, the Sudanese army announced the suspension of the Jeddah ceasefire talks due to the Rapid Support Forces' failure to implement the terms of the agreement and its continued violations.

On 26 May, Saudi Arabia and the US announced that the two parties to the conflict in Sudan agreed to extend the ceasefire agreement signed between them for an additional five days.

Since 15 April, large-scale clashes have erupted in a number of cities in Sudan between the army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, "Hemedti", resulting in the killing and wounding of hundreds, most of whom are civilians.

