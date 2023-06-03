Tunisia: Interior minister calls for widening security cooperation with Turkiye

Tunisian Interior Minister Kamal Feki called for widening security cooperation with Turkiye on Friday, pointing out that his country enjoys "strong relations" with it.

This came during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Çağlar Fahri Çakıralp in Tunisia, according to a statement posted on Tunisia's interior ministry's Facebook.

"Ongoing cooperation between the two sides is of joint interest under the framework of the interior ministry," the statement explained.

It called for the importance to continue and promote these relations, including security cooperation between the two sides and widening the common agreements.

READ: Unlike their media, Western nations recognise the necessity of Erdogans Turkiye