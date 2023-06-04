Turkish President Erdogan unveils new Cabinet

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday unveiled Türkiye's new Cabinet at the Cankaya Palace in the capital Ankara after he was sworn in as president in parliament, Anadolu reports.
Here are the members of the new Cabinet:
Justice Minister: Yilmaz Tunc
Family and Social Services Minister: Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas
Labor and Social Security Minister: Vedat Isikhan
Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister: Mehmet Ozhaseki
Foreign Minister: Hakan Fidan
Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Alparslan Bayraktar
Youth and Sports Minister: Osman Askin Bak
Treasury and Finance Minister: Mehmet Simsek
Interior Minister: Ali Yerlikaya
Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Nuri Ersoy
National Education Minister: Yusuf Tekin
National Defense Minister: Yasar Guler
Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca
Industry and Technology Minister: Mehmet Fatih Kacir
Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Ibrahim Yumakli
Trade Minister: Omer Bolat
Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Abdulkadir Uraloglu
Erdogan also announced Cevdet Yilmaz will be his vice president.
Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.
Erdogan won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82%, according to official results.
Also on May 13, the Justice and Development (AK) Party, chaired by Erdogan, emerged as the top party in parliament, securing a total of 268 seats.
In addition to the AK Party, its People's Alliance partners the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 50 seats and New Welfare Party (YRP) won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats out of the total 600 in parliament.
With 169 deputies, the Republican People's Party (CHP), along with its coalition partner, the Good (IYI) Party, got a total of 212 seats in parliament, representing the main opposition Nation's Alliance.
Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left Party with 61 seats and the Türkiye Labor Party (TIP) with four.
READ: Foreign ministers congratulate Hakan Fidan on appointment as Türkiye's top diplomat