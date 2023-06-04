Foreign ministers congratulate Hakan Fidan on appointment as Türkiye's top diplomat

Foreign ministers extended congratulations to Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Türkiye's foreign minister after the swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his congratulations to Fidan and wished him "great success in this honorable position." Bayramov expressed confidence that the bonds of brotherhood and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would be further strengthened.

Tahsin Ertugruloglu, from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), extended well wishes to Fidan. He took to Twitter and expressed his belief that the two leaders would continue to work with determination to advance their national causes.

Joining in the congratulations, Estonia's Margus Tsahkna emphasized the alliance between his country and Türkiye. Tsahkna wrote that Türkiye is "our ally, and we are looking forward to working with you."

Catherine Colonna in France said: "See you soon to continue French-Turkish cooperation, peace and regional stability, global issues, dialogue at NATO." Her message highlighted the importance of the ongoing collaboration between the two nations.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, expressed his gratitude to Fidan for his commitment to establishing lasting peace in the region. Yermak emphasized their close friendship and Ukraine's strong relationship with Türkiye.

Besides, "Looking forward to working together and further developing the strategic partnership between our two friendly nations," wrote Dmytro Kuleba from Ukraine.

Similarly, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom congratulated Fidanand expressed his expectation of "good cooperation" between their respective countries.

Bruno Rodriguez from Cuba was among Fidan's counterparts to send congratulations. "I express cordial congratulations and wishes for success in his new duties to Hakan Fidan, on the occasion of his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye. I reaffirm the willingness to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between both nations," he wrote on Twitter.

Fidan has served as Türkiye's intelligence chief since 2010.

