Israel: Border guards were killed in a 'pre-planned' attack

An Israeli probe has found that the killing of three Israeli border guards at the occupation state's border with Egypt was a "pre-planned" attack, Israeli media revealed yesterday.

The Egyptian soldier, 22-year-old Mohammad Salah Ibrahim, "carried out a pre-planned attack as he knew the area very well."

According to i24 news, the Israeli occupation army believes that he acted alone, stating that after he was killed, he was found to be carrying two combat knives, a copy of the Holy Quran and six magazines for his assault rifle.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli army claiming Ibrahim had planned a larger attack on the Israeli soldiers.

Israel and Egypt are working on more in depth investigation into the incident to identify how such an event could happen without being noticed.

This is the first case in which an Israeli soldier has been injured or killed by an Egyptian soldier over the past decade, Haaretz said.

