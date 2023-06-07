Blinken hails US diplomats' efforts in Sudan conflict

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Wednesday hailed the efforts made by US diplomats in Saudi Arabia to end the conflict in Sudan, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Today, in Jeddah, I thanked our diplomats and locally employed staff for their hard work to evacuate American citizens, mediate an end to the Sudan conflict," Blinken said on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

He also hailed their efforts in supporting "the Sudanese people's democratic aspirations."

Since mid-April, the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have engaged in heavy fighting in different areas across Sudan including capital, Khartoum, amid accusations to each other of starting assaults, leaving hundreds of dead people.

On Sunday, both Saudi Arabia and the US urged the Sudanese rivals to agree on a new effective cease-fire.

Early on Wednesday, Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and Blinken discussed cooperation between the two countries on regional and international issues.

They also discussed "the bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation in various fields and ways to enhance them," according to the Saudi Press Agency.

READ: PA foreign ministry condemns attack on embassy in Khartoum