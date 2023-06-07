Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA foreign ministry condemns attack on embassy in Khartoum

June 7, 2023 at 12:38 pm | Published in: Africa, Middle East, News, Palestine, Sudan
A view of streets as clashes continue between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) despite the agreement on cease fire in Khartoum, Sudan on April 30, 2023 [Ömer Erdem - Anadolu Agency]
A view of streets as clashes continue between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) despite the agreement on cease fire in Khartoum, Sudan on April 30, 2023 [Ömer Erdem/Anadolu Agency]
 June 7, 2023 at 12:38 pm

The Palestinian Authority Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Tuesday the storming of the Embassy of Palestine and the ambassador's residence in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. The ministry said that this is at least the fourth such incident since the start of the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in April.

"These groups break down doors, vandalise belongings and beat local employees and embassy staff," said the ministry. "In addition, they steal funds that belong to the embassy."

Such incursions and infringements, it added, are a grave violation of the sovereignty of the State of Palestine, an attack on its official representative, and a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention. The PA said that it will take all necessary legal steps to protect the embassy and its employees, as well as the ambassador's residence.

READ: Sudan army bombs university campus killing 10 Congolese citizens

Categories
AfricaMiddle EastNewsPalestineSudan
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments