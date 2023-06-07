Tunisia's National Salvation Front accuses gov't of 'continued repression'

On Tuesday, the head of the National Salvation Front in Tunisia, Ahmed Chebbi, accused the government of "continued repression" since 25 July 2021.

Chebbi said: "The only function of the Tunisian state since Kais Saied's monopoly on power is repression."

"The country is drowning in social crises, with a lack of opportunities for a solution and the isolation of the country."

He continued: "The only action by the Tunisian state is arresting politicians, and now all ministries are preparing to dismiss thousands of employees based on their political orientations."

"We are in a dangerous situation recognised by the whole world, and we are on the verge of imminent collapse," he added.

At the conference, Chebbi also expressed his fear "of Tunisian officials being pursued outside the country."

"Some news reported that some countries want to pass laws to punish Tunisian state officials for human rights violations."

He called on those in charge of the state to "respect the law and the citizens."

There was no immediate comment from the authorities on these accusations.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has repeatedly stressed the independence of the judiciary, while the opposition accuses him of utilising the judiciary to pursue those who reject the exceptional measures he began imposing on 25 July 2021, including dissolving the Judicial Council and parliament, issuing legislation by presidential orders, holding early legislative elections, and approving a new constitution through a referendum.

