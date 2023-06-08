Israel cancels funding for dental services to Palestinian detainees

Israel, on Thursday, cancelled funding for dental services to Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, upon an order from far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Anadolu Agency reports.

Commissioner of Prisons, Katy Perry, signed a directive that requires detainees to pay from their own money for dental treatments that, until now, have been paid for by the state, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

In 2021, Israel's Supreme Court ruled to allow prisoners to request private dentists for treatment while in prison, and on the state expense.

The decision drew criticism from Palestinian group, Hamas, which accused Israeli leaders of seeking to double the suffering of Palestinian detainees "to break down their will and lower their morale".

Palestinian figures indicate that there are nearly 4,900 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 160 minors and 31 women.

