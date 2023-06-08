Portuguese / Spanish / English

Russia citizen killed in shark attack in Egypt - Russia Consulate

June 8, 2023 at 5:53 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, News, Russia
Tourist walk on a pier to enjoy diving to watch corals at the resort town of Sharm El Sheikh on Red Sea coast in South Sinai, Egypt on November 14, 2022 [Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
Tourist walk on a pier to enjoy diving to watch corals at the resort town of Sharm El Sheikh on Red Sea coast in South Sinai, Egypt on November 14, 2022 [Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
 June 8, 2023 at 5:53 pm

A Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Russia's Consulate-General in the city said in a statement on Thursday, Reuters reports.

In a statement posted on its official channel on the Telegram messaging application, the Consulate urged Russian tourists to be vigilant when in the water and to strictly adhere to any swimming bans imposed by the local authorities.

Russia's TASS news agency said the person killed in the attack was a Russian man born in 1999, who lived in Egypt full-time and was not a tourist.

READ: Russia tourist company announces it is resuming flights to Egypt's Red Sea resorts

Categories
AfricaEgyptEurope & RussiaNewsRussia
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments