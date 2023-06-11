2 army officers killed, 3 injured in Daesh/ISIS attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Two army officers were killed and three soldiers injured in an attack by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in the northern Kirkuk province, according to the Defense Ministry on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said Daesh/ISIS terrorists opened fire on a military checkpoint near the town of Tal al-Ward in Kirkuk late Saturday.

Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all territories captured by terrorists since the summer of 2014, estimated to be about a third of the country's total area.

The terror group, however, still has sleeper cells in Iraq that launch sporadic attacks on civilians, security forces, infrastructure, and other targets.

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in different parts of the country.

READ: Iraq to pay $2.76 bln in gas and electricity debt to Iran