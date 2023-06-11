UAE's Sheikh Mansour says Man City Champions League win sets standard future successes

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the UAE's Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, as well as the owner of Manchester City and City Football Group, has congratulated the football club after winning their first-ever Champions League title yesterday in Istanbul, by beating Inter Milan 1-0.

This triumph, combined with their victories in the English Premier League and the FA Cup, has secured a historic treble for the team. Notably, Manchester City becomes the first English club to accomplish this feat since their rivals Manchester United achieved it in 1999.

"We will continue to define and celebrate our success together. Earning the UEFA 2023 Champions League title is a meaningful expression of our long-term ambition to be one of the world's benchmark-setting football clubs. It sets the standard for our future successes," Sheikh Mansour said, according to state-run news agency WAM.

"Today's title is the result of a deliberate strategy developed 15 years ago. We are committed to our ambition to be one of the most competitive football clubs in the world," he added.

Sheikh Mansour made a rare public appearance to watch the final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, attending his first City game in 13 years. He flew to Istanbul with his brother, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed who was also on an official trip to Turkiye where he visited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, becoming one of the first world leaders to meet the newly re-elected president.

During the trip there will be talks aimed at enhancing the "comprehensive economic partnership that bring the two countries together", WAM reported.

